Turkish Airlines to offer free Wi-Fi on its entire fleet

ISTANBUL

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines aims to offer unlimited and free Wi-Fi to all passengers across its entire fleet.

To that end, the carrier signed a memorandum of understanding with Türkiye’s state-owned satellite company Türksat and the airline's subsidiary TCI Aircraft Interiors at the Farnborough Airshow in Britain.

The two-year project to deploy high-speed connectivity across its fleet will begin by the end of 2024, Turkish Airlines said in a statement.

Under the project, the carrier plans to retrofit its existing fleet with the latest in-flight connectivity (IFC) technologies and equip new aircraft with more efficient IFC technologies, the statement added.

“Stay connected at 30,000 feet!” Turkish Airlines wrote on X.

“In partnership with TCI Aircraft Interiors and Türksat, we will bring free and unlimited Wi-Fi to our entire fleet by the end of 2025. We're integrating the latest in-flight connectivity tech to keep you online,” it said.

The signing ceremony held at the airshow was attended by Ahmet Bolat, THY chairman; Bilal Ekşi, the general manager of the flag carrier; and Hasan Hüseyin Ertok, the general manager of Türksat.

Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any other airline.

In the first half of 2024, the airlines carried a total of 40.6 million passengers, up 4.8 percent from a year ago, with international passengers rising 4.7 percent to 25.7 million.

As of June, Turkish Airlines had a total of 458 jets in its fleet and were flying to 342 destinations across the world.