New drilling operations kick off in Black Sea: Minister

New drilling operations kick off in Black Sea: Minister

UŞAK
New drilling operations kick off in Black Sea: Minister

A Turkish vessel has commenced drilling a new well in the Black Sea, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced, expressing optimism about discovering a new reserve within the next few weeks.

"Last evening [March 27], we initiated drilling on a new well named Göktepe. Hopefully, from this well, we will unearth a new discovery and additional reserves within the coming weeks," Bayraktar said during a speech at an event in the western province of Uşak late on March 28.

The Fatih drilling vessel is conducting the newly initiated exploration activities at a site further northwest of the Sakarya gas field, the minister said.

Emphasizing Türkiye’s quest for natural gas within its maritime boundaries, boasting a fleet of the world's most advanced seismic and deep-sea drilling vessels since 2016, Bayraktar reminded that the discovery of 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea in 2020 marked the country’s largest find.

"Currently, we are producing 3.7 million cubic meters of gas daily in the Sakarya gas field, but we are still at the beginning of our journey. Hopefully, we will ramp up our gas production in that area to 40 million cubic meters per day.”

“Thus, our current natural gas production, sufficient for 1.4 million households, will extend to approximately 15 million households; meaning, we will produce natural gas capable of serving nearly 60 million people,” the minister expressed.

Bayraktar also underscored that there would be no changes in electricity and natural gas prices in April.

Fatih is a sixth-generation ultra-deepwater drillship that weighs 51,283 gross tons and has a length of 229 meters and is 36 meters in diameter.

It is an integral part of the country’s offshore oil and gas exploration fleet, which also comprises other drilling ships such as Yavuz, Kanuni and Abdülhamid Han.

operations,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli strikes kill 42 in north Syria: monitor

Israeli strikes kill 42 in north Syria: monitor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli strikes kill 42 in north Syria: monitor

    Israeli strikes kill 42 in north Syria: monitor

  2. Russia hits Ukraine energy sector in overnight attack

    Russia hits Ukraine energy sector in overnight attack

  3. New drilling operations kick off in Black Sea: Minister

    New drilling operations kick off in Black Sea: Minister

  4. Web3 training to support women entrepreneurs in quake zone

    Web3 training to support women entrepreneurs in quake zone

  5. Credit growth expected to stabilize: Central Bank

    Credit growth expected to stabilize: Central Bank
Recommended
Web3 training to support women entrepreneurs in quake zone

Web3 training to support women entrepreneurs in quake zone
US congressional delegation hold talks in Ankara

US congressional delegation hold talks in Ankara
Istanbul to host European Games in 2027

Istanbul to host European Games in 2027
Social protection expenditure increases by 60.2 pct: TÜİK

Social protection expenditure increases by 60.2 pct: TÜİK
UN event marks Int’l Day of Zero Waste

UN event marks Int’l Day of Zero Waste 
Restoration begins in Cappadocia

Restoration begins in Cappadocia
WORLD Israeli strikes kill 42 in north Syria: monitor

Israeli strikes kill 42 in north Syria: monitor

A war monitor said Israeli air strikes Friday on Syria's north killed 36 soldiers and six Hezbollah fighters, the latest deadly raid on Iran-backed forces in the country since the Israel-Hamas war began.

ECONOMY Credit growth expected to stabilize: Central Bank

Credit growth expected to stabilize: Central Bank

Credit growth rates are expected to stabilize following the policy rate decision taken in March and the macroprudential measures, according to the Central Bank.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿