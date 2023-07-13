New dorms to be built in quake zone: Ministry

GAZİANTEP

New dormitories will be constructed in the southern provinces affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, and the damaged dormitories will be renovated for use in the upcoming academic term, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak has announced.

His ministry will begin the construction of the new dormitories at an early date “in line with the demands of children and youth in the region,” Bak stated during his visit to the quake-hit province of Gaziantep on July 12.

Renovation and strengthening works will also be carried out in sports halls, the minister added.

Bak also visited the newly built youth centers and sports halls in the region.

"We are making preparations for our university students to settle in comfortably. Various activities have been organized for our children to overcome the trauma of the earthquakes. They are learning to swim and engaging in several sports activities together, we are healing their wounds,” Bak expressed.

“We aim for the development of our region. While the infrastructure and housing are being provided by our government to mend the wounds, it is also important for us that our businesspeople make investments to ensure the development of the region,” he said.