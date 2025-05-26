New digital system aims at preventing exorbitant real estate prices

ANKARA

Türkiye is establishing a system to digitize data for all real estate properties and display their market values, aiming to prevent excessive pricing and reduce tax losses.

The system, dubbed 'Value Information Center' will be launched in Istanbul by the first quarter of 2026 and expanded to the country's 81 provinces by mid-2027.

Land-plot and unit-based value maps will be created, and the market value of each property will be recorded.

The initiative aims to prevent price distortions and manipulations in prices in housing and land markets.

Potential buyers will be able to view the real market value of a property in an AI-powered digital platform that compares it with other properties in the same neighborhood and street.

Under the new system, the market value of each property will be mapped. Additionally, the 'Three-Dimensional City Models Project' will create digital twins of cities.

The system will provide essential data infrastructure for urban transformation, taxation, disaster management and infrastructure planning.

The project will make a significant contribution to disaster preparedness, and is of great importance for disaster-prone provinces, said Murat Kurum, the environment, urbanization and climate change minister.