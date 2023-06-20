New details of Squid Game revealed

New details of Squid Game revealed

NEW YORK
Netflix shared exclusive new details for the second season of its runaway hit South Korean thriller seriesSquid Game” on June 17, as part of its Tudum Global Fan Event in Brazil.

A new teaser for the second season of “Squid Game” announced both returning and new cast members, with series lead Lee Jung-jae, playing cash-strapped everyman Seong Gi-hun, back for a second round. Returning for Season 2 as well will be the masked character of “Front Man,” portrayed by Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-jun, who plays the cop in search of his missing brother who gets in over his head behind the scenes of the deadly game.

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Squid Game" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 12, 2022.

Emmy wins for 'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung-jae and director Hwang Dong-hyuk

The series, which premiered in 2021 and racked up six Primetime Emmys, will also welcome new cast members Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.

Standout cast member Oh Yeong-su, who played the elderly and unassuming Oh Il-nam in the first season of “Squid Game,” has yet to be confirmed as a returning cast member, even though his involvement in the game was revealed to be a bit more complicated at the end of the show’s first season.

A release date for Season 2 of “Squid Game” is not yet available.

