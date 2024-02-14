New details emerge on shooting amid AKP election event

ISTANBUL
The recent shooting incident during the election campaign event of the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) Küçükçekmece mayoral candidate, Aziz Yeniay, was not the result of a random dispute but a meticulously planned assassination attempt, local media has reported.

New camera footage obtained by private broadcaster CNN Türk sheds light on the attack that occurred during Yeniay's visit to the Kanarya neighborhood.

After the assault, a total of 26 suspects were apprehended, with four of them being minors below the age of 18. These individuals have completed police procedures and have been transferred to the courthouse for further legal proceedings.

The chief public prosecutor's office in the Küçükçekmece district has confirmed that there is no connection to terrorism in the attack. Instead, it was orchestrated by a criminal organization with a history of involvement in various criminal cases, marking it as a targeted assassination attempt against Yeniay.

The attackers had miscalculated their timing, as their intended target had left the scene approximately an hour before the assault. However, they patiently waited for Yeniay to exit the building.

The attack occurred on Feb. 10, around 4:30 p.m., when unidentified gunmen in a white vehicle arrived at the scene, opening fire with both long-barreled weapons and pistols. During the incident, a 32-year-old woman, identified only by the initials E.G.D., suffered severe injuries from stray bullets, while nearby buildings and vehicles were also hit.

Upon initial investigations, 17 empty casings were found at the scene. A comprehensive review of security camera recordings in the area involved a team of 150 personnel.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca provided updates on the victim's condition, revealing that the woman underwent brain surgery and is currently in the intensive care unit, underscoring the severity of her condition.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the attack on social media. Local media reported that he reached out to the injured woman's family, assuring them of support and directing his medical team to oversee her treatment.

