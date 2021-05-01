New cornflower species discovered in eastern Turkey

MALATYA
A new endemic cornflower species has been found in the Hekimhan district of the eastern province of Malatya.

İzmir-based Ege University said that as part of a project by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey, a cornflower was discovered and examined during work conducted on Yama Mountain in 2015.
Hasan Yıldırım from the school’s biology department joined the examination, according to a statement.

Dr. Kuddisi Ertuğrul, Dr. Tuna Uysal and Assoc. Dr. Emrah Şirin from Konya-based Selcuk University also evaluated the plant and concluded it was a new species.

The scientific name of the species is Centaurea Hekimhanensis Şirin & Yıldırım. The Turkish name is Hekimhan Gökbaşı.

After detailed field and laboratory studies, the discovery was published in the scientific journal Botanica Serbica.

The statement said there were around 206 cornflower species, including 123 endemics, citing Yıldırım.

The discovery brings the endemic number to 124 and the number of species to 207, said Yıldırım.

