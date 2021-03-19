New company launches grow in February

  • March 19 2021 11:12:35

New company launches grow in February

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
New company launches grow in February

A total of 9,856 new companies were established in Turkey in February, up 7.7% on an annual basis, the country’s top trade body said on March 19. 

Some 769 companies went out of business last month, down 6.7% year-on-year, according to data released by the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges.

Over 86% of the new firms were limited companies and 13.9% were joint stock companies.

The top three fields of operation among new companies were wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and construction.

In February, 1,081 companies with foreign partners were established.

A majority of the new companies- 4,060- opened in Istanbul, followed by 925 in the capital Ankara, and 554 in the Aegean province of Izmir.

During the month, 145 cooperatives were also launched, according to the data.

A total of 20,185 new companies were set up in Turkey over the first two months of this year, marking a 7.9% annual rise.

In this period, 1,721 companies were liquidated, a 41.5% decrease compared to the first two months of 2020.

company, launches,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  2. Top EU officials to hold talks with Turkish president

    Top EU officials to hold talks with Turkish president

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,777 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,950,603

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,777 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,950,603

  4. easyJet aims to carry 1 mln tourists to Turkey

    easyJet aims to carry 1 mln tourists to Turkey

  5. Turkey slams international criticism over HDP issue

    Turkey slams international criticism over HDP issue
Recommended
easyJet aims to carry 1 mln tourists to Turkey

easyJet aims to carry 1 mln tourists to Turkey
Central Bank hikes main interest rate to 19%

Central Bank hikes main interest rate to 19%
Turkeys assets abroad total $246.3 bln in January

Turkey's assets abroad total $246.3 bln in January
Public sector vital for getting energy invests: Minister

Public sector vital for getting energy invests: Minister
Turkeys short-term foreign debt stock total at $140 bln

Turkey's short-term foreign debt stock total at $140 bln
Turkish Treasury borrows $600 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $600 mln through auctions
WORLD Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket

Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket

NASA successfully carried out a key static test of its troubled Space Launch System rocket on March 18, a win for the agency as it prepares to return to the Moon.
ECONOMY New company launches grow in February

New company launches grow in February

A total of 9,856 new companies were established in Turkey in February, up 7.7% on an annual basis, the country’s top trade body said on March 19. 
SPORTS Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

The Turkish Süper Lig’s showpiece event in Week 30 pits high-flying league leader Beşiktaş against inconsistent Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby.