New coalition government formed in Turkish Cyprus

LEFKOŞA

A new government has been formed in Turkish Cyprus after a cabinet list was approved by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on Feb. 21.

The National Unity Party (UBP), the Democrat Party (DP) and the Rebirth Party (YDP) will take part in the new coalition government to be led by Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu, also the head of UBP.

Speaking to reporters following the approval, Sucuoğlu stressed the importance of stability by emphasizing that they formed a government they believed would last for a long time.

Noting that many experienced people took part in the government, Sucuoğlu said that the new cabinet would not continue for five years and stressed that there might be rotations in the future.

“This cabinet will not last for five years. After a certain period of time, responsibilities will be given to our friends who are not currently on duty,” the premier said.

He also reminded that the government program would be read in the Turkish Cypriot Parliament and that a vote of confidence would be held in the coming days.

The need for a new government was triggered by the sudden resignation of then-Prime Minister Ersan Saner in December 2021, paving the way for Turkish Cyprus to go to early elections.

The ruling UBP got 39.54 percent of the vote in last month’s election, followed by the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) with 32.04, the Democrat Party (DP) with 7.41 percent, the Rebirth Party (YDP) with 6.39 percent and the People’s Party (HP) with 6.68 percent.

With the results, the UBP won 24 seats in the 50-member parliament, the CTP 18 seats, the DP and HP three seats each and the YDP two seats.

Twenty-six seats in the 50-seat parliament were needed to form a government.