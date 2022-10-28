New civilian charter first objective of Century of Türkiye Vision: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has disclosed his ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) ambitious Century of Türkiye Vision, which sets the writing of a new, civilian and democratic constitution, as its first objective, with the aim of placing Türkiye among the top 10 countries through economic and democratic development.

“We want to make a strong beginning to the new century of our republic through our Century of Türkiye Vision. It will be the Turkish people who will best implement this vision,” Erdoğan said in his lengthy address at a meeting on Oct. 28 in Ankara’s Arena Sports Hall. “Today, a year before the centennial, we are here to make an agreement on our Century of Türkiye Vision. I am sure that this will find its place in the national memory of our country.”

Erdoğan unveiled the vision just a day before Türkiye was to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, stressing the next year’s centennial is making the implementation of this vision much more meaningful. He explained his government’s achievements in the past 20 years but admitted that there are still things they failed to accomplish.



“On the top of it is our failure in producing a new, civilian, democratic and pro-freedom constitution that will totally eliminate the signs of those who have imposed tutelage over the people’s will,” Erdoğan said. “This constitution, which is a product of the Sept. 12 coup d’état has long been expired. Therefore, a new constitution that will prevail the will of the people will be the first objective of the Century of Türkiye Vision.”

Repeating their determination in bringing about a new charter, Erdoğan said his party will submit a limited constitutional amendment to the parliament next week which will guarantee the rights of employment and education of the women - whether they are covered or not. The amendments will also protect the structure of the families, Erdoğan stated.

Türkiye among top 10 countries

Another important objective of the vision is to place Türkiye among the top 10 countries in the world, the president stressed. “I also want to underline that this Century of Türkiye Vision, which we announce at a moment when the world is passing through a difficult time, will be seen as a revolution for everyone in our region and in the world,” Erdoğan said.

Thanks to his government’s performances, Türkiye has been upgraded to the highest league of nations in the past 20 years, the president noted, “We are now at such a critical junction now that we will either reinforce our place in the very front ranks of this league or we will drop back from where we are.”

“We are now shouldering a very hard burden,” Erdoğan said, stressing that the new politics under the vision will be more inclusive than polarizing and will uphold freedoms, democracy and justice. Erdoğan also said the new era will rule out ideological fanaticism and will replace it with togetherness and unity.

Kanal İstanbul will be constructed

Another item of the vision’s objective is the realization of the Kanal İstanbul, Erdoğan informed. “The opposition is opposing to the Kanal İstanbul. But we will do it. We have laid the foundation of the first bridge and we will continue our works. Eventually, we will protect Istanbul Strait from environmental risks,” he stressed.

The Century of Türkiye Vision is about the century of sustainability and the government will cooperate with all the stakeholders for sustainable development and protecting the environment, he said.

On the economy, Türkiye will see $1 trillion in trade and $100 billion in tourism revenues as the Century of Türkiye Vision refers to the century of economic development, Erdoğan suggested. “Türkiye will increase its capacity as a competing economy in the global economy. We will make Türkiye one of the most important economic and financial centers in the world.”

Century of communication, science and technology

The Century of Türkiye is also about communication and preventing disinformation, Erdoğan said, vowing to take further actions for a more efficient communication environment in the country. “The Century of Türkiye is the century of science and technology. We will make Türkiye one of the prominent countries in this field. We are aiming to place at least 10 of our universities in the list of 500 top universities,” Erdoğan said.