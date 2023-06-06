New cabinet to serve nation with love: Erdoğan

ANKARA

The new cabinet formed after the May 14 and 28 polls will serve the entire nation with love, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed, as the ministers and vice president convened for the first time in the new cabinet.



Erdoğan, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and all the ministers paid a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the modern Türkiye, before they met for the first cabinet meeting on June 6.

Following a tribute to Atatürk, Erdoğan signed the special book at the Anıtkabir.

“We stand before you here with our new cabinet members in the second term of the presidential system of the government. Today, we will hold the first meeting of our cabinet and quickly embark on our path with the goal of building the ‘Century of Türkiye,’” wrote Erdoğan.

“As the president of Türkiye, I, together with our cabinet, will serve all of Türkiye and all of our 85 million people with love,” the president added.

Recalling that Türkiye will celebrate the centennial of the republic in 2023, Erdoğan stressed, “We will make this year, in which we share the excitement and rightful pride of reaching the 100th anniversary of our republic, which you entrusted to us, the starting point of our period of rise.”

Following the finalization of the May 14 parliamentary and May 28 presidential polls in which Erdoğan secured another five-year term and his People’s Alliance got the majority at the parliament, Erdoğan announced his new cabinet on June 3.

He renewed all his cabinet except for Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. He appointed Yılmaz, a former development minister, as his vice president and appointed reputed economist Mehmet Şimşek as the treasury and finance minister. Erdoğan’s new foreign minister is Hakan Fidan, who had been running the National Intelligence Organization since 2010.

The ministers are expected to swear in on June 7 at the parliament.