New artifacts unearthed in Zeugma on display

GAZİANTEP

An exhibition titled “Zeugma IV. Scythica Legion” opened on May 19 at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep as part of the events celebrating the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

The exhibition features 33 artifacts unearthed from the ancient city of Zeugma.

The exhibition was launched with a ceremony at the museum and is part of the themed series “102 Exhibitions in the 102nd Year: A Journey into Anatolia’s Cultural Heritage in the Light of the Republic.” The event, led by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums under the Culture and Tourism Ministry, was organized by the Gaziantep Museum Directorate.

Hosted by the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, the exhibition attracted many art enthusiasts.

The exhibition presents works that shed light on Anatolia’s deep-rooted history, many of which are being displayed to the public for the first time.

Speaking about the exhibition, Gaziantep Museum Director Özgür Çomak said, “The main theme of our exhibition is the Fourth Scythica Legion from the ancient city of Zeugma. Until now, Zeugma has mainly been known for its mosaics, but it is also a very important legionary city. As such, it is important to bring this military identity to light. This exhibition is particularly significant as it features 33 artifacts being displayed to the public for the first time.”

Çomak emphasized the importance of organizing this exhibition in honor of the Republic’s 102nd year, under the guidance of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

“As part of the Türkiye Culture Route Festival, the Gaziantep Culture Route Festival will start on September 13. Between Sept. 13 and Oct. 22, we will present another exhibition titled ‘102 Artifacts in the 102nd Year of the Republic,’ featuring objects that have been taken out of storage, restored, and displayed for the first time,” he said.

The collection consists of 33 artifacts selected from the museum’s storage and discovered during excavations at Zeugma. They include various military tools used 2,000 years ago, objects related to ancient belief systems, and aesthetically significant items such as steles, coins, and shields. One of the exhibition’s highlights is a relief of Mithras, which is also being shown to the public for the first time.

The exhibition will remain on view until Dec. 31.