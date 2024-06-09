New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

ANKARA

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has announced that new coins worth 5 Turkish Liras will soon be put into circulation.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette, detailing the specifications and design elements of the new currency.

In the communiqué, it was stated that the Turkish State Mint and Security Printing under the ministry minted the 5 lira coins.

The new 5 lira coin will feature a diameter of 28.15 millimeters, a thickness of 1.70 millimeters and a weight of 8.25 grams.

On the obverse side, the coin will display an eight-pointed Seljuk star motif on both the outer ring and the core, with the “Century of Türkiye” logo placed centrally. The “Century of Türkiye” signifies the government vision announced on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the republic.

To the left of the logo, the coin will feature the number “5,” the text “Türk Lirası” (Turkish Lira) at the bottom and the year of minting below the text.

The reverse side of the coin will showcase a relief a Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, along with the inscription “Türkiye Cumhuriyeti” (Republic of Türkiye) around the circumference.

These coins will be put into circulation following the publication of the announcement, according to the communique.