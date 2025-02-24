New 10, 100 lira banknotes enter circulation

ANKARA

The Turkish Central Bank has introduced new 10 and 100 lira banknotes, which officially entered circulation as of Feb. 24, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.

The 100 lira banknotes will now bear the signatures of Governor Fatih Karahan and Deputy Governor Hatice Karahan, whereas the 10 lira banknotes will feature the signature of Deputy Governor Osman Cevdet Akçay, alongside the governor’s.

Despite these signature changes, the new banknotes remain completely identical to their predecessors in terms of size, front and back designs and overall appearance.

They will coexist in circulation with the previous series of banknotes, thus, for the public, this means there will be no difference in how the banknotes are used in daily transactions.

Changes in banknote signatures typically occur following new appointments within the Central Bank’s leadership. In early 2024, Karahan was appointed as the governor, as a result, with the leadership transition, it became necessary to issue banknotes featuring the signatures of the new governor and deputy governors.