New 10, 100 lira banknotes enter circulation

New 10, 100 lira banknotes enter circulation

ANKARA
New 10, 100 lira banknotes enter circulation

The Turkish Central Bank has introduced new 10 and 100 lira banknotes, which officially entered circulation as of Feb. 24, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.

The 100 lira banknotes will now bear the signatures of Governor Fatih Karahan and Deputy Governor Hatice Karahan, whereas the 10 lira banknotes will feature the signature of Deputy Governor Osman Cevdet Akçay, alongside the governor’s.

Despite these signature changes, the new banknotes remain completely identical to their predecessors in terms of size, front and back designs and overall appearance.

They will coexist in circulation with the previous series of banknotes, thus, for the public, this means there will be no difference in how the banknotes are used in daily transactions.

Changes in banknote signatures typically occur following new appointments within the Central Bank’s leadership. In early 2024, Karahan was appointed as the governor, as a result, with the leadership transition, it became necessary to issue banknotes featuring the signatures of the new governor and deputy governors.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025

Türkiye's Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025

    Türkiye's Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025

  2. Trump expresses hope war in Ukraine nears end as he meets with Macron

    Trump expresses hope war in Ukraine nears end as he meets with Macron

  3. Türkiye welcomes Trump's resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan

    Türkiye welcomes Trump's resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan

  4. German vote winner Merz seeks to build gov't as Europe waits

    German vote winner Merz seeks to build gov't as Europe waits

  5. US, Russia to hold 'follow-up meeting' in Riyadh Tuesday

    US, Russia to hold 'follow-up meeting' in Riyadh Tuesday
Recommended
Türkiyes Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025

Türkiye's Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025
Türkiye welcomes Trumps resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan

Türkiye welcomes Trump's resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan
Erdoğan receives Russian foreign minister in Ankara

Erdoğan receives Russian foreign minister in Ankara
Hostage crisis in Kocaeli restaurant ends with owner’s death

Hostage crisis in Kocaeli restaurant ends with owner’s death
Mayor of eastern district removed from office over PKK ties

Mayor of eastern district removed from office over PKK ties
AKP names new executive board after congress

AKP names new executive board after congress
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
WORLD Trump expresses hope war in Ukraine nears end as he meets with Macron

Trump expresses hope war in Ukraine nears end as he meets with Macron

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was hopeful that Russia’s war in Ukraine was nearing an endgame as he met on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron on the third anniversary of the invasion.
ECONOMY Prosecutors launch probe into unusual stock moves

Prosecutors launch probe into unusual stock moves

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has taken action following reports of unusual price fluctuations in the stock exchange, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿