Nevşehir animal town rehomes 150 dogs this year

Nevşehir animal town rehomes 150 dogs this year

NEVŞEHİR 
Nevşehir animal town rehomes 150 dogs this year

 

A municipal animal care center in the central province of Nevşehir has helped rehome 150 stray dogs so far this year as part of efforts to address the country’s stray animal population.

Established in 2019, the center provides shelter, veterinary care and rehabilitation services for stray animals.

Dogs collected from streets across the province undergo health examinations, vaccinations, treatment and sterilization procedures before being housed at the center. Animals are then made available for adoption.

The facility’s capacity was expanded this year from 250 to 2,500 dogs. It also includes a dedicated cat care unit where injured or sick stray cats receive treatment before being returned to their natural habitats.

Nevşehir Mayor Rasim Arı said the project aims to protect both residents and stray animals by providing a safe and controlled environment.

“Stray dogs have become a serious issue in many parts of Türkiye and we have witnessed tragic incidents. We needed to both protect our children and respect the lives of animals,” Arı said.

He noted that Nevşehir had begun developing solutions before national legislation on stray animals was introduced, adding that the municipality sought to create a facility that prioritized animal welfare.

Türkiye adopted the stray dog legislation in 2024, which replaced the long-practiced “catch-neuter-release” approach with mandatory sheltering.

Under the current law, municipalities must collect stray animals, neuter them and keep them in shelters until adoption.

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