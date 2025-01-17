‘Netherlands seeks to boost cooperation in many fields’

ISTANBUL

The Netherlands will enhance its cooperation with Türkiye in many fields such as trade, construction, logistics and manufacturing, the Dutch foreign trade and development cooperation minister has said.

"The Netherlands and Türkiye have strong economic ties; the Netherlands is the biggest foreign direct investor in Türkiye," Reinette Klever told state-run Anadolu Agency in Istanbul, where she held meetings with Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and representatives from Turkish and Dutch companies operating in Türkiye.

Klever stressed that over the last five years, trade between Türkiye and the Netherlands has risen significantly.

"Exports from the Netherlands to Türkiye doubled, and exports from Türkiye to the Netherlands also grew 50 percent."

Stating that Türkiye enjoys a key geographical position between Asia and Europe, Klever highlighted that Türkiye and the Netherlands could cooperate to use this to their advantage to bring goods from Asia through Türkiye.

"Türkiye is focusing on the digitization of its manufacturing industry, and Dutch companies are good at that, so there are a lot of opportunities to enhance our cooperation," she noted.

The reconstruction of Syria was discussed briefly at the meeting, she said, adding that there are also ways they can work together and help Syria in the post-Assad era.

The Netherlands had the largest share with 28 percent in FDI equity capital inflows to Türkiye in November 2024, according to a recent report by the International Investors Association (YASED).

In the first 11 months of 2024, FDI inflows from the Netherlands amounted to $1.09 billion.