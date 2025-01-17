‘Netherlands seeks to boost cooperation in many fields’

‘Netherlands seeks to boost cooperation in many fields’

ISTANBUL
‘Netherlands seeks to boost cooperation in many fields’

The Netherlands will enhance its cooperation with Türkiye in many fields such as trade, construction, logistics and manufacturing, the Dutch foreign trade and development cooperation minister has said.

"The Netherlands and Türkiye have strong economic ties; the Netherlands is the biggest foreign direct investor in Türkiye," Reinette Klever told state-run Anadolu Agency in Istanbul, where she held meetings with Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and representatives from Turkish and Dutch companies operating in Türkiye.

Klever stressed that over the last five years, trade between Türkiye and the Netherlands has risen significantly.

"Exports from the Netherlands to Türkiye doubled, and exports from Türkiye to the Netherlands also grew 50 percent."

Stating that Türkiye enjoys a key geographical position between Asia and Europe, Klever highlighted that Türkiye and the Netherlands could cooperate to use this to their advantage to bring goods from Asia through Türkiye.

"Türkiye is focusing on the digitization of its manufacturing industry, and Dutch companies are good at that, so there are a lot of opportunities to enhance our cooperation," she noted.

The reconstruction of Syria was discussed briefly at the meeting, she said, adding that there are also ways they can work together and help Syria in the post-Assad era.

The Netherlands had the largest share with 28 percent in FDI equity capital inflows to Türkiye in November 2024, according to a recent report by the International Investors Association (YASED).

In the first 11 months of 2024, FDI inflows from the Netherlands amounted to $1.09 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

    Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

  2. DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'

    DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'

  3. Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

    Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

  4. Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

    Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

  5. ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’

    ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’
Recommended
Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025
Turkish growth set to rebound next year, says World Bank

Turkish growth set to rebound next year, says World Bank
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 at 27.1 percent: Survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 at 27.1 percent: Survey
EBRD investments in Türkiye hit record 2.6 billion euros

EBRD investments in Türkiye hit record 2.6 billion euros

Fed could cut interest rates 3 or 4 times this year: Official

Fed could cut interest rates 3 or 4 times this year: Official
Apple sidelines AI news summaries due to errors

Apple sidelines AI news summaries due to errors
WORLD Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

The Israeli security cabinet approved a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal on Friday, recommending that the wider government give its final green light, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
ECONOMY Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

The 2025 Investment Program reveals that the government has committed a staggering 1.44 trillion Turkish Liras to fund 14,238 projects spanning sectors like transport, energy, agriculture and education.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿