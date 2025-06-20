Netherlands returns over 100 Benin Bronzes

LAGOS

Nigeria has taken delivery from the Netherlands of 119 pieces of priceless "Benin Bronze" artifacts looted more than 120 years ago, the country's museum commission and the Dutch embassy said on June 18.

It is the latest return of artifacts to Africa, as pressure mounts on Western governments and institutions to hand back the spoils of colonial oppression.

"On this historic occasion it gives us great joy to finally welcome the return of 119 Benin Bronzes from the Netherlands," said Olugbile Holloway, director-general of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

"This represents the largest physical return to Nigeria and the people of Benin since the looting of the Benin Royal Palace by the British in 1897," he said in a statement jointly issued with the Dutch embassy in Nigeria.

"The symbolism of this occasion cannot be overemphasized and what it means for the pride and dignity of not just the Benin people, but the whole of Nigeria," added Holloway.

The story of the Benin Bronzes is one of violence and tragedy. It began when nine British officers were killed on a trade mission to the then-independent kingdom of Benin, in the south of present-day Nigeria.

The British reaction was fierce. London deployed a military expedition to avenge its officers.

The troops killed several thousand locals and torched Benin's capital city. They looted the royal palace, stealing hundreds of artworks, including the Benin Bronzes.

Most of the ornate bronzes were then sold to finance the expedition, auctioned off or sold to museums across Europe and the United States.

This was in 1897, and 128 years later, Nigeria is still negotiating the return of the bronzes around the world with mixed results.

Dutch Ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation Dewi van de Weerd hailed Nigeria for persistently campaigning for the return of the cultural artefacts.

"We hope that this restitution is not the final chapter, but the foundation for further cooperation between Dutch and Nigerian museums," said van de Weerd in the joint statement.

Of the 119 objects, 113 were part of the Dutch State Collection, while the Rotterdam municipality returned the other six. The pieces will be officially handed over on tomorrow.