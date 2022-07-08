Netflix confirms ‘Stranger Things’ spinoff and play

  • July 08 2022 07:00:00

Netflix confirms ‘Stranger Things’ spinoff and play

LOS ANGELES
Netflix confirms ‘Stranger Things’ spinoff and play

Netflix’s wildly popular “Stranger Things” is getting a spin-off series and a new stage play set within its creepy supernatural world, the streaming giant said on July 6.

The sci-fi horror following a group of teenagers in a fictional U.S. town as they battle monsters from another dimension is one of Netflix’s flagship and most-watched shows.

Its most recent fourth season sits atop the streaming giant’s all-time viewing rankings for English-language shows, which use a metric of total hours watched within 28 days of release.

It has clocked up more than 1.15 billion hours, a figure likely to rise as the final episodes only dropped on Friday, and is only surpassed by South Korean smash hit “Squid Game.”

Sibling creators Matt and Ross Duffer had already said season five would conclude the show’s “complete story arc,” but teased in an open letter to fans in February that there were “many more exciting stories to tell within the world of ’Stranger Things.’”

On Wednesday, Netflix confirmed a “live-action ’Stranger Things’ spin-off series based on an original idea by The Duffer Brothers.”

A “new stage play set within the world and mythology” of ’Stranger Things’ is also on the way, with Stephen Daldry (“The Crown”) set to direct.

The projects come under a sprawling “overall deal” between the brothers and Netflix which “aim to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up - stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary.”

“Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear,” said Netflix content boss Ted Sarandos.

“They are all about the details, it’s no accident that Stranger Things has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today.”

The news comes with Netflix facing unfamiliar pressure, having lost subscribers earlier this year after years of uninterrupted growth, and seeing its share price plummet.

 

spinoff,

ARTS & LIFE Auteur behind ‘Oldboy’ returns with ‘pure’ love story

Auteur behind ‘Oldboy’ returns with ‘pure’ love story
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

    Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

  2. Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

    Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

  3. Greece to buy US-made devices against Turkish drones

    Greece to buy US-made devices against Turkish drones

  4. ‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

    ‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

  5. Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

    Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals
Recommended
Rihanna youngest self-made billionaire in US

Rihanna youngest self-made billionaire in US
Three disputed Michael Jackson songs pulled from streaming sites

Three disputed Michael Jackson songs pulled from streaming sites
Auteur behind ‘Oldboy’ returns with ‘pure’ love story

Auteur behind ‘Oldboy’ returns with ‘pure’ love story
Oldest Magellanic penguin at San Francisco Zoo dies at 40

Oldest Magellanic penguin at San Francisco Zoo dies at 40
1st bull run in Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings

1st bull run in Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is pure bonkers filmmaking

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is pure bonkers filmmaking
WORLD Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

Hakkı Akdeniz, the owner of the famous pizza chain Champion Pizza and known for his charity work, has been included in the list of the “great immigrants” announced every year by the Carnegie Corporation of New York in the U.S., a philanthropic fund established to support education programs, and became the first Turkish person to be included in this list.
ECONOMY E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) e-commerce volume increased by 68 percent in the first four months of 2022 from a year ago, according to NielsenIQ.
SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.