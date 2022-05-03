Netflis cancels Meghan Markle’s series ‘Pearl’

  • May 03 2022 07:00:00

Netflis cancels Meghan Markle’s series ‘Pearl’

LOS ANGELES
Netflis cancels Meghan Markle’s series ‘Pearl’

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has fallen victim to cutbacks at Netflix, according to a U.S. report that said the struggling streaming giant has dropped plans for her animated series Pearl.

Announced last summer, with Markle as its creator and executive producer, the “family series” was to have focused on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl inspired by historically influential female figures.

It was to have been the first animated production under Markle and her husband Prince Harry’s Archewell brand, which was created in 2020 as a vehicle for their new careers in the U.S., following their separation from the British royal family.

Netflix, once dominant among streaming platforms but now wrestling with slumping subscriber numbers and a collapse in share value, dropped the project amid a wave of cutbacks, according to Deadline.

Referring to the decision unflatteringly as “a royal flush,” the entertainment industry website said the project Meghan was co-executive producing with David Furnish, who is married to Elton John, was axed in the development stage.

“Word in town is that even before recent events, Netflix had been telling producers to take some development projects elsewhere,” the report said.

“Clearly, Netflix’s inordinately high content spend is being reevaluated. It is just unreasonable to expect its execs to manage that many projects, and have enough of them turn out to be memorable.”

Other Archewell projects with Netflix, including the documentary series “Heart of Invictus,” about Harry’s Olympics-style Invictus Games for disabled former service members, are believed to be unaffected.

The former working royals, who live in Montecito, California, signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September last year.

Netflix has dropped two animated series not produced by Archewell, Dino Daycare and Boons and Curses, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In publicity material for the announcement of “Pearl” last summer, Markle said she was excited.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history,” she said.

ARTS & LIFE Music soothes violent feelings, says veteran conductor

Music soothes violent feelings, says veteran conductor 
MOST POPULAR

  1. World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

    World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

  2. Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

    Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

  3. Turkey welcomes start of Eid-al Fitr holiday

    Turkey welcomes start of Eid-al Fitr holiday

  4. Turkey needs major change, opposition leader says

    Turkey needs major change, opposition leader says

  5. Turkey’s priority civilian evacuations from Mariupol: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s priority civilian evacuations from Mariupol: Erdoğan
Recommended
Murals bring ‘joy’ to Baghdad concrete jungle

Murals bring ‘joy’ to Baghdad concrete jungle
Rare birth of Asiatic cheetah cubs in Iran

Rare birth of Asiatic cheetah cubs in Iran
Music soothes violent feelings, says veteran conductor

Music soothes violent feelings, says veteran conductor 
Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan to reunite for ‘Neighbours’ finale

Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan to reunite for ‘Neighbours’ finale
Bolshoi scraps performances by critical directors

Bolshoi scraps performances by critical directors 
Parisians up in arms over plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians up in arms over plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower
WORLD Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking

Investigators raid Japan boat company’s office after sinking

Coast guard officials searched the office of a Japanese tour boat operator Monday as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that professional negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park last month.

ECONOMY Nebati: Solidification of inflation not expected

Nebati: Solidification of inflation not expected

After the volatility in the exchange rate is over, the monthly inflation is expected to normalize in the short term, says Finance Minister Nebati

SPORTS Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

With the participation of some 150 athletes from 15 countries, the eastern province of Şırnak, once associated with terror, is now preparing to host its first international tennis tournament, the country’s sports and youth minister has said.