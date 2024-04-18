Netanyahu trying to drag the region into war: FM

DOHA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated that Netanyahu is trying to drag the region into war in order to stay in power and called upon the third parties not to bring their own conflicts to the region.

Fidan and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held a joint press conference following their meeting in the Qatari capital, Doha.

"It is obvious that Netanyahu is trying to drag our region into a war in order to stay in power," Fidan said at the press conference, adding, "As countries in the region, we do not want third parties to bring their conflicts to this geography."

Fidan stated that he had extensive and qualified coordination with Al-Thani on bilateral and regional issues.

Noting that they also discussed the most recent developments in the region, Fidan stated, "We had warned that Israel's crimes in Gaza had the potential to escalate and spread the conflict. The events of last weekend reminded us all that a war involving countries outside the region is not far off."

Recent hostilities between Iran and Israel have heightened concerns over regional stability. The conflict intensified following Iran's direct assault on Israel on April 13, which included missile and drone strikes. Iran cited retaliation for an alleged Israeli attack on its Damascus embassy's consular annex on April 1, resulting in the deaths of seven Revolutionary Guards.

"Unfortunately, the risk persists. We made a concerted effort to keep tensions under control before the events began. We, as regional countries, do not want third parties to bring their own conflicts into the region," he added.

"Humanitarian aid should be allowed, and then we must urgently take steps towards the implementation of a two-state solution," Fidan said, emphasizing the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Fidan stated that Western countries can take a unified stance against Iran and that countries with influence over Israel, particularly the United States, should take a similar stance and put an end to the Israeli actions.

"Countries that provide unconditional support to Netanyahu need to immediately review their stance," Fidan said, adding that Israel's violence and oppression of Palestinians are at the root of the region's problems.

Fidan stated that the people of Gaza are the true victims of the regional dispute.

Fidan expressed Türkiye's support for Qatar's cease-fire efforts, thanked Qatar, and stated that both countries' ultimate goal is to establish a just and lasting peace, as well as to support the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital based on the 1967 borders.

Fidan revealed recent discussions with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh. Negotiations regarding a ceasefire were reportedly underway.

In reference to Türkiye's political dialogue with Hamas, Fidan disclosed the Palestinian militant group's alleged willingness to transition into a "solely political entity" following the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Turkish-Qatar relations

Stating that the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries was discussed comprehensively during the talks, Fidan said, "We believe that we will be able to reach our short- and medium-term target of 5 billion dollars in trade volume."

Noting that they discussed investments and opportunities to deepen existing cooperation in areas such as tourism and energy, Fidan said the Türkiye-Qatar Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement was approved by the Turkish Parliament in February.

He emphasized that this agreement will provide significant momentum in achieving economic and trade goals and that the decision to restart negotiations on a free trade agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Türkiye will benefit trade with Qatar.

Fidan stated that they will continue to work with Qatar and other GCC member states to strengthen institutional relations and added that they also discussed cooperation in the military and defense industries during the talks.