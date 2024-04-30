Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

JAKARTA
Indonesia's remote Mount Ruang volcano erupted several times on Tuesday, authorities said, issuing the highest level of alert and ordering thousands of people to evacuate due to the threat of a tsunami from debris sliding into the sea.

The country's volcanology agency had warned the threat from the volcano was not over after it erupted more than half a dozen times this month, sparking the evacuation of more than 6,000 people.

Ruang, located in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, erupted at around 1:15 a.m. local time and then twice more that morning, the volcanology agency said in a statement.

The volcano sent a tower of ash more than five kilometers into the sky, it added, as well as a fiery column of lava.

The national disaster agency BNPB estimated 11,000 to 12,000 people had to be relocated from near Ruang's crater, spokesman Abdul Muhari told a press conference.

"Currently local disaster mitigation agency... military and police are evacuating residents," he said.

Images released by the agency showed a molten red column bursting into the sky, a large ash cloud spilling from the crater and burning embers near local houses.

The disaster agency imposed a seven-kilometer exclusion zone around Ruang after volcanology officials warned locals of "the potential for ejections of incandescent rocks, hot clouds and tsunamis due to eruption material entering the sea."

