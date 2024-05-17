Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond

Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond

ISTANBUL
Türk Telekom issues $500 mln sustainability bond

Türk Telekom has announced that it successfully issued its inaugural Sustainable Eurobond, raising $500 million.

The overwhelming demand from institutional investors, approximately five times the size of the issuance, underscores foreign investors' interest in Türk Telekom's investment case and their confidence in the management team, the company said in a statement.

Türkiye’s telecom giant became the first non-financial corporate to issue a Sustainable Eurobond.

The company said it engaged with over 55 investors from the U.K., Europe, Asia and America during the deal roadshow, generating significant interest.

The demand, spanning across Asia, the Americas, the U.K. and Europe, with nearly half of the concentration in the U.K. and the U.S., showcased a diverse investor base comprising of high-quality Emerging Markets investors with a long-term perspective, said Türk Telekom.

Some 38 percent of allocations went to investors buying the bond for dedicated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) funds.

The proceeds from the issuance will finance Türk Telelom’s investments in various green initiatives, said Kaan Aktan, Chief Financial Officer at the company.

“Our investments in environmentally friendly technologies will continue to grow stronger with our financing strategy now aligned with our sustainability objectives,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

    Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

  2. Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

    Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

  3. Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

    Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

  4. Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

    Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

  5. Slovakia reels from PM's shooting as suspect goes to court

    Slovakia reels from PM's shooting as suspect goes to court
Recommended
Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes
Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up
Israel to end free trade deal with Türkiye

Israel to end free trade deal with Türkiye
Short-term external debt at $175 billion

Short-term external debt at $175 billion
Home sales continue to decline but price increase slows again

Home sales continue to decline but price increase slows again
Inflation expectations improve, says Finance Minister Şimşek

Inflation expectations improve, says Finance Minister Şimşek
WORLD Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

LGBTQ groups protested Friday outside Peru's health ministry after the government issued a decree listing transsexualism as a mental disorder.
ECONOMY Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

Boeing shareholders voted Friday to back outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun's pay deal and reelection to the board, in an endorsement of company leadership as it faces heavy scrutiny over safety problems.
SPORTS Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Leader Galatasaray will be looking to clinch the Turkish Süper Lig title in front of its own fans when it hosts closest challenger Fenerbahçe in a highly-anticipated “Intercontinental Derby” on May 19.
﻿