Netanyahu says Israel will have veto on Gaza force members

JERUSALEM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Oct. 25 that Israel alone would decide which countries it would allow to join a planned international security force in Gaza.

Under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, a coalition of mainly Arab and Muslim powers is expected to deploy troops in the devastated Palestinian territory.

But Netanyahu, who opposes Türkiye having a role in the force, said: "We made clear with respect to international forces that Israel will determine which forces are unacceptable to us s — and that is how we act and will continue to act.”

Türkiye previously indicated its readiness to participate in the International Stabilization Force in the war-torn Palestinian territory.

The force is reportedly expected to comprise soldiers from Egypt, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Indonesia. However, the situation remains uncertain as Israel opposes the Turkish presence.

Last week, the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Israel would enjoy vetoes on the force's composition.

"There's a lot of countries that have offered to do it. Obviously as you put together this force, it will have to be people that Israel is comfortable with," he said.

Moreover, Israel has yet to grant permission for members of an emergency agency from Türkiye, deployed to locate the remains of Israeli hostages.

Netanyahu on Oct. 26 also warned that Israel would seek no approval to strike targets in Gaza or Lebanon, despite agreeing to ceasefires.

"Israel is an independent state. We will defend ourselves by our own means and we will continue to determine our fate," Netanyahu told a meeting of government ministers.

"We do not seek anyone's approval for this. We control our security," he said.

Meanwhile, a convoy of Egyptian trucks and vehicles transporting heavy machinery entered Gaza overnight to help locate the remains of Israeli hostages in the territory.

 

