Nemrut Caldera set to gain national park status

BİTLİS

The Nemrut Caldera, one of Türkiye’s most remarkable natural landmarks located in the eastern province of Bitlis, is expected to be officially designated a national park within weeks, according to local authorities.

The move is anticipated to strengthen conservation efforts and further boost tourism in the region.

Located within the borders of the Tatvan district, Nemrut Caldera is home to Türkiye’s largest crater lake and the world’s second-largest crater lake. Renowned for its dramatic volcanic landscape, the site features hot and cold lakes, ice caves, steam vents and panoramic views at an altitude of 2,250 meters, attracting thousands of domestic and international visitors each year.

Bitlis Governor Ahmet Karakaya, who recently visited the caldera, said the long-running process to secure national park status has reached its final stage.

“We expect the national park declaration to be published in the Official Gazette within a few weeks,” Karakaya said, noting that the initiative has been progressing for nearly two years through coordination between the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

Karakaya described Nemrut Caldera and its crater lake as one of the region’s most valuable tourism assets, emphasizing its role in showcasing eastern Türkiye’s natural heritage to the world.

“This is not only one of Bitlis’ most important attractions but also one of the region’s gateways to the international tourism market,” he said.

The governor noted that the process accelerated following inspections carried out in the area with Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı last year. Preparatory work is expected to begin this year, while the majority of planned projects are scheduled for completion next year under plans prepared by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.

Authorities aim to improve environmental management, infrastructure and visitor services across the site once national park status is granted. Planned investments are expected to enhance the visitor experience while ensuring the protection of the caldera’s unique ecosystem.

Nemrut Caldera already enjoys international recognition, having received an “Excellence” award under the European Destinations of Excellence (EDEN). The area has seen a noticeable increase in visitor numbers with the start of the summer tourism season.

Officials believe national park designation will further raise the profile of the volcanic wonder, increasing tourist arrivals and generating economic benefits for Bitlis and surrounding communities while safeguarding one of Türkiye’s most significant natural heritage sites.