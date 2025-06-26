Nearly one-third of Tuvalu seeks Australian climate visa

CANBERRA
Nearly one-third of citizens in Pacific nation Tuvalu are seeking a landmark climate visa to live in Australia as rising seas threaten their palm-fringed shores, official figures obtained by AFP show.

Australia is offering visas to 280 Tuvalu citizens each year under a climate migration deal Canberra has billed as "the first agreement of its kind anywhere in the world."

More than 3,000 Tuvaluans have already entered a ballot for the first batch of visas, according to official figures on the Australian program, almost a full third of the nation's population.

One of the most climate-threatened corners of the planet, scientists fear Tuvalu will be uninhabitable within the next 80 years.

Two of the archipelago's nine coral atolls have already largely disappeared under the waves.

"Australia recognizes the devastating impact climate change is having on the livelihoods, security, and wellbeing of climate vulnerable countries and people, particularly in the Pacific region," Australia's foreign affairs department told AFP.

Australia and Tuvalu inked the groundbreaking Falepili Union in 2024, part of Canberra's efforts to blunt China's expanding reach in the region.

Under that pact, Australia opened a new visa category specially set aside for adult citizens of Tuvalu.

Already, there are signs the program will be hugely oversubscribed.

Official data on the program shows 3,125 Tuvaluans entered the random ballot within four days of it opening last week.

Tuvalu is home to 10,643 people, according to census figures collected in 2022.

The visa program has been hailed as a landmark response to the looming challenge of climate-forced migration.

