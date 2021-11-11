Nearly half ton of drugs seized in border city

  • November 11 2021 07:00:00

Nearly half ton of drugs seized in border city

VAN
Nearly half ton of drugs seized in border city

Police seized 473.6 kilograms of heroin in simultaneous operations conducted on two warehouses in Turkey’s east, a security source said on Nov. 10.

The drugs were seized in anti-narcotics operations conducted by police in İpekyolu and Tuşba districts of Van, a province bordering Iran that lies on a main route carrying most illegal drugs from production sites, mainly in Afghanistan, to Europe.

The heroin, which was hidden in 922 packs, was seized with the help of three sniffer dogs, Xena, Zeus and Bobi, while two suspects, whom are believed to be connected to the drug stash, were detained.

More than three kilograms of synthetic drugs and nearly two kilograms of opium were also confiscated as a result of the detailed search.

The investigation against the suspects is ongoing, while they were expected to be referred to a local court following their procedures at a police station.

Last month, Turkish police seized 876 kilograms of heroin in Van and the neighboring Hakkâri province, according to the country’s interior minister.

heroine,

ARTS & LIFE Earthquake-hit structure found in Perre

Earthquake-hit structure found in Perre
MOST POPULAR

  1. Outcome of Atatürk’s achievements, Turkey’s road map today: Erdoğan

    Outcome of Atatürk’s achievements, Turkey’s road map today: Erdoğan

  2. Green Deal can create EU-Turkey cooperation: Official

    Green Deal can create EU-Turkey cooperation: Official

  3. Nation remembers Atatürk, flocks to Anıtkabir, Dolmabahçe Palace

    Nation remembers Atatürk, flocks to Anıtkabir, Dolmabahçe Palace

  4. Ankara refutes Greek claims that it was forcing migrants into waters

    Ankara refutes Greek claims that it was forcing migrants into waters

  5. 21 survive Turkey building collapse with no deaths

    21 survive Turkey building collapse with no deaths
Recommended
Istanbul bridge illuminated for organ donation

Istanbul bridge illuminated for organ donation
Turkish bladesmith makes special swords, knives with ‘Damascus steel’

Turkish bladesmith makes special swords, knives with ‘Damascus steel’
Prosecutor seeks up to 25 years of jail term in bootleg alcohol case

Prosecutor seeks up to 25 years of jail term in bootleg alcohol case
A New Beginning for Turkic world: Op-ed

A New Beginning for Turkic world: Op-ed
Turkey to continue to support Libya, says top diplomat

Turkey to continue to support Libya, says top diplomat
Ankara refutes Greek claims that it was forcing migrants into waters

Ankara refutes Greek claims that it was forcing migrants into waters
WORLD 16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention on Nov. 9 after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, U.N. and humanitarian sources said, as foreign envoys scrambled to end the country’s year-long war.

ECONOMY Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey will soon announce a significant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea, the country’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Nov. 9.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.