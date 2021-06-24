Nearly half-century old car park to be demolished

ISTANBUL

A 45-year-old multi-story car park with a capacity of 600 vehicles in the Karaköy neighborhood of Beyoğlu district will be demolished in 2022 as part of a late city plan, causing concerns for the inhabitants of one of the oldest settlements of Istanbul.



According to the plan, once the building will be demolished, an underground car parking place with a capacity of 560 vehicles will be constructed. The 7,000-square-meter area on top of the underground car park will be added to the newly made Karaköy Square.



The demolishing of the car park is drawing mixed reactions by the residents of Karaköy.



“There are many offices and workplaces around. If the car park is taken down, what will these people do?” Zeynep Duran, a café worker in the neighborhood, told Demirören News Agency on June 23.



“I know this building since my childhood. I hate it. It does not suit the historical view of the region. It is logical to demolish it,” a resident said, welcoming the municipality’s decision.