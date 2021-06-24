Nearly half-century old car park to be demolished

  • June 24 2021 07:00:00

Nearly half-century old car park to be demolished

ISTANBUL
Nearly half-century old car park to be demolished

A 45-year-old multi-story car park with a capacity of 600 vehicles in the Karaköy neighborhood of Beyoğlu district will be demolished in 2022 as part of a late city plan, causing concerns for the inhabitants of one of the oldest settlements of Istanbul.

According to the plan, once the building will be demolished, an underground car parking place with a capacity of 560 vehicles will be constructed. The 7,000-square-meter area on top of the underground car park will be added to the newly made Karaköy Square.

The demolishing of the car park is drawing mixed reactions by the residents of Karaköy.

“There are many offices and workplaces around. If the car park is taken down, what will these people do?” Zeynep Duran, a café worker in the neighborhood, told Demirören News Agency on June 23.

“I know this building since my childhood. I hate it. It does not suit the historical view of the region. It is logical to demolish it,” a resident said, welcoming the municipality’s decision.

Turkey, karakoy,

ECONOMY Sectoral confidence rises in June

Sectoral confidence rises in June

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara announces new NAVTEX in Aegean Sea

    Ankara announces new NAVTEX in Aegean Sea

  2. Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

    Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

  3. Turkey to watch closely as EU leaders meet at summit

    Turkey to watch closely as EU leaders meet at summit

  4. Historical bath to open to tourism

    Historical bath to open to tourism

  5. Italian director on world tour explores Istanbul

    Italian director on world tour explores Istanbul
Recommended
Turkish vice president meets Turkish Cypriot prime minister

Turkish vice president meets Turkish Cypriot prime minister

Consular consultations between Turkey, Germany resume

Consular consultations between Turkey, Germany resume
Turkey will not send additional troops to Afghanistan: Minister

Turkey will not send additional troops to Afghanistan: Minister

Turkey lowers COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 18

Turkey lowers COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 18
Turkey reiterates support to Libya following conference in Berlin

Turkey reiterates support to Libya following conference in Berlin

Sea snot disappearing in Gulf of Saros

Sea snot disappearing in Gulf of Saros
WORLD Britney Spears tells judge: I want my life back

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'

After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, Britney Spears passionately told a judge on June 23 that she wants to end the “abusive” case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved.

ECONOMY Sectoral confidence rises in June

Sectoral confidence rises in June

Confidence in Turkey's key sectors improved on a monthly basis in June, the country's statistical authority reported on June 24. 
SPORTS Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkins injury

Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkin's injury

Turkish basketball star Shane Larkin was removed from the national team squad for a shocking waist injury on June 23. 