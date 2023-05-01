Nearly 7 million students in higher education: YÖK

Nearly 7 million students in higher education: YÖK

ANKARA
Nearly 7 million students in higher education: YÖK

There are more than 6.9 million students and nearly 185,000 academic staff in a total of 208 higher education institutions in the country, according to the 2022-2023 academic year’s statistics, Türkiye’s Higher Education Board (YÖK) has announced.

Around 6.2 million of the students receive education at state universities, nearly 750,000 at private universities and more than 10,000 at foundation vocational schools, the data showed.

Over 1.8 million new students, meanwhile, enrolled in universities in the 2022-2023 academic year, as nearly 1 million graduated from higher education institutions in the 2021-2022 academic year.

The education board also pointed out that nearly 155,000 faculty members work at state universities, around 30,000 at private universities and 247 at foundation vocational schools, the data highlighted.

WORLD Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

    Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

  2. Sudan's army and rival extend truce, despite ongoing clashes

    Sudan's army and rival extend truce, despite ongoing clashes

  3. Russia launches pre-dawn missile attack on Ukraine

    Russia launches pre-dawn missile attack on Ukraine

  4. Erdoğan says Turkish forces killed ISIL chief in Syria

    Erdoğan says Turkish forces killed ISIL chief in Syria

  5. Katy Perry loses trademark battle

    Katy Perry loses trademark battle
Recommended
Erdoğan says Turkish forces killed ISIL chief in Syria

Erdoğan says Turkish forces killed ISIL chief in Syria
MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Syria

MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Syria
‘Oligarchs keep their boats anchored in Bodrum’

‘Oligarchs keep their boats anchored in Bodrum’
Türkiye announces first space travelers

Türkiye announces first space travelers
Wet nursing project in practice for quake-hit babies

Wet nursing project in practice for quake-hit babies
Building of İzmir Economic Congress reopened in its 100th year

Building of İzmir Economic Congress reopened in its 100th year
Bovine aortas to be used in humans

Bovine aortas to be used in humans
WORLD Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors

Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to others on Sunday, as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for Europe to welcome migrants and the poor and for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Restaurant chain BigChefs going public

Restaurant chain BigChefs going public

Turkish restaurant chain BigChefs is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) this week with the book building for the shares to be offered at 22.5 Turkish Liras per share taking place between May 3 and May 5.

SPORTS Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener

Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener

The Denver Nuggets, fueled by 34 points from Jamal Murray, dominated Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns 125-107 on April 29 in game one of their NBA Western Conference semifinal series.