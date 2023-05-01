Nearly 7 million students in higher education: YÖK

ANKARA

There are more than 6.9 million students and nearly 185,000 academic staff in a total of 208 higher education institutions in the country, according to the 2022-2023 academic year’s statistics, Türkiye’s Higher Education Board (YÖK) has announced.

Around 6.2 million of the students receive education at state universities, nearly 750,000 at private universities and more than 10,000 at foundation vocational schools, the data showed.

Over 1.8 million new students, meanwhile, enrolled in universities in the 2022-2023 academic year, as nearly 1 million graduated from higher education institutions in the 2021-2022 academic year.

The education board also pointed out that nearly 155,000 faculty members work at state universities, around 30,000 at private universities and 247 at foundation vocational schools, the data highlighted.