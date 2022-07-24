Nearly 290 terrorists neutralized in Claw-Lock Operation: Ministry

ANKARA
Some 289 terrorists have been killed and some 330 caves and shelters have been demolished in Claw-Lock Operation, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

Operation Claw-Lock is an ongoing cross-border military action in northern Iraq that started on April 17. The operation is taking place in Duhok Governorate against the PKK terrorist organization.

“Some 330 caves and shelters that were destroyed contained a large number of weapons, ammunition and life materials,” the ministry said in a statement on July 24.

In another statement made by the ministry, it is announced that three PKK terrorists in total, one in the Claw Lock region and two in the Metina region, have been killed as part of the successful operations on July 24.

