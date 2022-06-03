Nearly 263,000 tons of fish caught in Turkish waters in 2021: Survey

  • June 03 2022 07:00:00

Nearly 263,000 tons of fish caught in Turkish waters in 2021: Survey

ANKARA 
Nearly 263,000 tons of fish caught in Turkish waters in 2021: Survey

Some 262,297 tons of fish were caught in seas surrounding Turkey in 2021, with the anchovy topping the list, the country’s official statistical institution, TÜİK, announced.

“When the distribution of sea fish caught was examined, the highest quantity is anchovy with some 151,598 tons,” TÜİK said in a statement on June 2.

According to the survey named “Fishery products 2021,” sprat at 28,041 tons and horse mackerel at 19,590 tons followed the anchovy.

The institute also published a chart showing the annual haul of three fish species over the last decade. According to the chart, 2019 was the “golden year” for anchovy capture with more than 250,000 tons.

2015 was another “golden year” for fishermen as more than 70,000 tons of sprat were caught, a record of its own.

Fishery production increased by 1.8 percent in 2021 with respect to the previous year at 799,851 tons.

“The total fishery production was composed of caught sea fish at 32.8 percent, other sea products at 4.1 percent, inland water products at 4.1 percent and aquaculture products at 59 percent,” the institution said.

In 2021, the catch of the fishery products decreased by 9.9 percent.

“While the production made by capture was 328,165 tons, aquaculture production totaled 471,686 tons,” TÜİK noted.

The survey also showed that “the capture of marine production decreased by 10.9 percent, and the capture of inland water production increased by 0.1 percent with respect to the previous year.”

With an increase of 11.9 percent, aquaculture production was 335,644 tons from the seas, and 136,042 tons from the inland waters in 2021.

While the most important type produced from inland waters is trout with 135,732 tons, the most important types produced from the sea are sea bass with 155,151 tons and sea bream with 133,476 tons.

TURKEY Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit
MOST POPULAR

  1. Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

    Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

  2. Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

    Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

  3. Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

    Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  4. Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

    Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

  5. UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

    UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’
Recommended
Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit
NATO official lauds Turkey’s role in alliance

NATO official lauds Turkey’s role in alliance
CHP leader vows to “eradicate” poverty in Turkey

CHP leader vows to “eradicate” poverty in Turkey
Turkish FM urges Finland, Sweden to resolve concerns of Turkey

Turkish FM urges Finland, Sweden to resolve concerns of Turkey
Deputy minister discusses Turkey’s planned military operation into Syria with US official

Deputy minister discusses Turkey’s planned military operation into Syria with US official
Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport
European Archaeology Days to start in Istanbul

European Archaeology Days to start in Istanbul
WORLD UN: Taliban faces threat from ISIL new resistance

UN: Taliban faces threat from ISIL new resistance

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al-Qaida as they consolidate control over the country, and their main military threat is coming from the ISIL extremist group and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel, U.N. experts said in a new report.

ECONOMY UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

Britain’s airports are coming under fire for failing to prepare for this week’s jubilee getaway and the busy summer season, as passengers face long delays and cancelled flights.  
SPORTS Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

An American sports reporter, covering the National Basketball Association (NBA) news for the U.S. basic sports channel ESPN, has alleged that prominent Turkish basketball coach Ergin Ataman will be an assistant coach in the world’s biggest basketball arena soon.