Nearly 20 suspects nabbed for money laundering over Twitch

  • May 18 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Within the scope of an Istanbul-based fraud investigation, police have detained 18 people accused of laundering money over the social media platform Twitch across seven cities.

Prosecutors recently detected that a criminal gang was “donating virtual money” to some broadcasters on Twitch with stolen credit cards belonging to people unaware of the incident.

According to the investigation, the aforementioned Twitch broadcasters working with the gang acquired illegal money and shared it with the gang members.

Arrest warrants were issued for 18 suspects early on May 17, and the police detained all of them in seven cities.

Istanbul police searched houses in nine districts, the local authorities advised.

