Nearly 20 arrested over human trafficking

  • January 25 2022 07:00:00

Nearly 20 arrested over human trafficking

VAN
Nearly 20 arrested over human trafficking

Security forces have arrested 17 people, including foreign nationals, for involvement in human trafficking in the eastern province of Van, bordering Iran.

The police conducted nine operations between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23, targeting suspected human traffickers and detained 19 people among them three Afghan and three Iran nationals.

Suspects were referred to a local which ruled for the arrests of 17 of them. The suspects were also fined nearly 422,000 Turkish Liras (around $31,000).

The police also seized three vehicles belonging to the suspects.

In the month of January, around 8,700 irregular migrants have been captured in Turkey, according to data from the Presidency of Migration Management.

In the whole of 2021, security forces apprehended 163,000 irregular migrants, rising from 122,000 people captured in the previous year. In 2019, a record number of 455,000 migrants were captured in Turkey.

Recently, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said that 5.3 million foreign nationals, including 4 million refugees, most of them from Syria, currently live in Turkey.

TURKEY Erdoğan files criminal complaint against CHP lawmakers

Erdoğan files criminal complaint against CHP lawmakers
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport extends closure, passengers stranded on highways due to snowfall

    Istanbul Airport extends closure, passengers stranded on highways due to snowfall

  2. Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks

    Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks

  3. Iran fails to meet conditions in natural gas contract: Turkey

    Iran fails to meet conditions in natural gas contract: Turkey

  4. Turkey starts giving Turkovac as booster shot to BioNTech recipients

    Turkey starts giving Turkovac as booster shot to BioNTech recipients

  5. Turkey condemns attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia

    Turkey condemns attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia
Recommended
All murders resolved except for one in 2021: Ministry

All murders resolved except for one in 2021: Ministry
Turkey starts giving Turkovac as booster shot to BioNTech recipients

Turkey starts giving Turkovac as booster shot to BioNTech recipients
19,000 teachers served students with autism in Turkey: Education minister

19,000 teachers served students with autism in Turkey: Education minister
Slain Turkish journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 29th anniversary

Slain Turkish journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 29th anniversary
Turkey condemns attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia

Turkey condemns attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia
Istanbul Airport extends closure, passengers stranded on highways due to snowfall

Istanbul Airport extends closure, passengers stranded on highways due to snowfall
WORLD Biden caught insulting Fox News journalist

Biden caught insulting Fox News journalist

US President Joe Biden was caught on a live microphone Monday calling a Fox News journalist a "stupid son of a bitch" on the sidelines of a White House photo op.
ECONOMY Auto parts industry plans $2 billion investment

Auto parts industry plans $2 billion investment

Turkey’s automotive parts supplier companies plan to undertake investments worth $2 billion this year, up from $1.5 billion in 2021, with nearly half of new investments going to electric vehicles technologies.
SPORTS Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss

Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss

Galatasaray’s woeful Turkish Süper Lig season hit a new low on Jan. 23 when the Istanbul club lost 2-1 to leader Trabzonspor at home.