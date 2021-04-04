Nearly 17 million doses of jabs administered in Turkey

  • April 04 2021 10:08:00

ANKARA
Turkey has been ramping up efforts to vaccinate its population under the inoculation program which was rolled out on Jan. 14.

To date, some 16.8 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. More than 9.6 million people have received the first dose of the jab while over 7.1 million people have received both doses.

“Among the countries which have yet to produce their own vaccine, Turkey stands out as the country that has conducted the most jabs,” Health Minister FahrettinKoca said on Twitter on April 3.

“We rank sixth among countries with the highest number of vaccines,” he said, noting that the countries that give more vaccines than Turkey are the U.S., China, India, the U.K., and Brazil.

