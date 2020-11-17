Nearly 1,900 people killed in traffic accidents in 10 months

  • November 17 2020 07:00:00

Nearly 1,900 people killed in traffic accidents in 10 months

ANKARA
Nearly 1,900 people killed in traffic accidents in 10 months

Nearly 1,883 people were killed, and 196,000 others were injured in road accidents in the first 10 months of the year, data from the traffic department of the General Directorate of Security has revealed.

A total of 306,559 accidents occurred on the country’s roads from January to October, data also showed.

The number of fatal accidents stood at 1,629 in the first 10 months of 2020.

In the same period of 2019, road accidents claimed the lives of 2,157 people, down from 3,015 fatalities a year ago.

The authority also reported some 242,000 of all accidents occurred in inhabited areas, whereas the remaining 65,000 in uninhabited areas.

According to the report, nearly 133,0000 road accidents were due to driver failure while another 11,000 stemmed from pedestrians’ faults.

Some 760 accidents occurred because of the poor road conditions while passengers were responsible for around 2,220 accidents. Nearly 4,100 accidents occurred due to vehicle failure.

The authority also noted that some 53,000 accidents happened as drivers failed to adjust the vehicles’ speed to the road, weather and traffic conditions.

Some 104,000 passenger cars were involved in accidents, which resulted in fatalities and injuries, followed by motorcycles at 34,000 and pick-up trucks at 31,000. Some 7,000 bicycles were also involved in such road accidents.

In October alone, 202 people lost their lives, and more than 22,000 others were injured in traffic accidents.

In a month, a total of 34,146 accidents occurred on the country’s road.

Nearly 5,500 people were killed, and more than 280,000 others were injured in road accidents in Turkey in 2019, down from some 6,700 deaths in the previous year.

Over the past 10 years, the highest casualties in traffic accidents were recorded in 2015 with 7,500 deaths.

A total of 24 million vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, trucks and buses in different sizes, are registered in the country as of the end of September.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Residents try to find out what stray dog looking at

    Residents try to find out what stray dog looking at

  2. ‘City of Gladiators’ in Turkey’s Aegean draws foreign tourists

    ‘City of Gladiators’ in Turkey’s Aegean draws foreign tourists

  3. Turkey seeks parliamentary consent to send troops to Azerbaijan

    Turkey seeks parliamentary consent to send troops to Azerbaijan

  4. Erdoğan calls on Greek Cypriots to apply to a panel to claim their properties in Varosha

    Erdoğan calls on Greek Cypriots to apply to a panel to claim their properties in Varosha

  5. Science board recommends stricter virus measures in Turkey

    Science board recommends stricter virus measures in Turkey
Recommended
Three-wheelers to replace horse carriages in Edirne

Three-wheelers to replace horse carriages in Edirne
Turkey to launch Turksat 5A satellite in December

Turkey to launch Turksat 5A satellite in December
Vaccine scientists to join UNGA session on COVID-19

Vaccine scientists to join UNGA session on COVID-19
Top US diplomat in Istanbul as part of seven-nation tour

Top US diplomat in Istanbul as part of seven-nation tour
Science board recommends stricter virus measures in Turkey

Science board recommends stricter virus measures in Turkey
Chinese firm eyeing on Bayburt’s amber reserve

Chinese firm eyeing on Bayburt’s amber reserve
Locals want foothills of volcanic mountain to turn into geopark

Locals want foothills of volcanic mountain to turn into geopark
WORLD Hurricane Iota weakens to Category 4 on approach to Honduras

Hurricane Iota weakens to Category 4 on approach to Honduras

Iota weakened slightly to a Category 4 hurricane on Nov. 16 as it barreled towards Honduras, threatening to deliver more drenching rains and fierce winds to areas devastated by a powerful storm just two weeks ago.
ECONOMY Turkey should step up its exports to Indonesia: Minister

Turkey should step up its exports to Indonesia: Minister

Turkey should increase its exports to Indonesia, which currently total less than $300 million annually with the bilateral trade deficit around $1 billion, the Turkish trade minister said on Nov. 16.
SPORTS Turkey to play do-or-die game against Hungary

Turkey to play do-or-die game against Hungary

Turkey’s future in the UEFA Nations League hangs on the results of the final games in its group on Nov. 18, as it visits Hungary and Serbia hosts Russia.