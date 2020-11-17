Nearly 1,900 people killed in traffic accidents in 10 months

ANKARA

Nearly 1,883 people were killed, and 196,000 others were injured in road accidents in the first 10 months of the year, data from the traffic department of the General Directorate of Security has revealed.



A total of 306,559 accidents occurred on the country’s roads from January to October, data also showed.



The number of fatal accidents stood at 1,629 in the first 10 months of 2020.



In the same period of 2019, road accidents claimed the lives of 2,157 people, down from 3,015 fatalities a year ago.



The authority also reported some 242,000 of all accidents occurred in inhabited areas, whereas the remaining 65,000 in uninhabited areas.



According to the report, nearly 133,0000 road accidents were due to driver failure while another 11,000 stemmed from pedestrians’ faults.



Some 760 accidents occurred because of the poor road conditions while passengers were responsible for around 2,220 accidents. Nearly 4,100 accidents occurred due to vehicle failure.



The authority also noted that some 53,000 accidents happened as drivers failed to adjust the vehicles’ speed to the road, weather and traffic conditions.



Some 104,000 passenger cars were involved in accidents, which resulted in fatalities and injuries, followed by motorcycles at 34,000 and pick-up trucks at 31,000. Some 7,000 bicycles were also involved in such road accidents.



In October alone, 202 people lost their lives, and more than 22,000 others were injured in traffic accidents.



In a month, a total of 34,146 accidents occurred on the country’s road.



Nearly 5,500 people were killed, and more than 280,000 others were injured in road accidents in Turkey in 2019, down from some 6,700 deaths in the previous year.



Over the past 10 years, the highest casualties in traffic accidents were recorded in 2015 with 7,500 deaths.



A total of 24 million vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, trucks and buses in different sizes, are registered in the country as of the end of September.