Nearly 1,000 terrorists ‘neutralized’ since January

ANKARA

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” a total of 995 PKK/YPG terrorists since the beginning of the year within the intensified operations, including ones conduced across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the Defense Ministry has announced.

Out of 995 terrorists, 53 members of the PKK terror organization were “neutralized” in the last week, a top official from the ministry stated during a press conference in the capital Ankara on Aug. 10.

More than 580 terrorists have been “neutralized” so far in the Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq.

"Turkish forces continue to conduct large-scale operations in the region. Each cave in the Operation Claw-Lock area will be entered, and these activities will continue until that area is completely cleared of terrorism.”

Reminding that on Aug. 9, six Turkish soldiers were killed in harassment fire by the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq, the official said that since January, 86 harassment incidents and attacks have been carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist group in Türkiye's operation areas, and 744 terrorists have been “neutralized” with the immediate intervention of Turkish soldiers.

Turkish military and officials use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The Turkish army launched a trio of operations - Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) - across the country’s border in northern Syria to “prevent the formation of a terror corridor” and “enable the peaceful settlement of residents.”