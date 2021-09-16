NBA star proposes marriage to actress at Cappadocia

  September 16 2021

NEVŞEHİR
Prominent Turkish basketball player Cedi Osman, who plays for Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA, has proposed marriage to his year-long girlfriend, Ebru Şahin, at Cappadocia, the ancient region in Central Anatolia, famous for its fairy chimneys.

“I said yes,” wrote the actress on her social media account, uploading a photo of them backdropped by the hot air balloons rising in the air.

When asked when they would get married in an interview a month ago, Şahin said, “I did not get a proposal yet.”

Reminding this statement, social media users made comments, saying, “Finally, bravo Cedi,” “Cedi chose the ancient romantic place to propose,” and “Show us the solitaire ring Ebru.”

The couple has not yet announced the date or the venue of their wedding, as 26-year-old Osman, earning $8 million from Cavaliers in the 2021-22 season, spends most of the year in the United States.

