Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter

Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter

SEOUL
Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter

South Korea's tech giant Naver on Feb. 2 posted a 129 percent surge in the fourth quarter net profit, fuelled by the strong performance of its fintech and commerce businesses.

One of South Korea's biggest tech companies, Naver's myriad services - including Google-like maps, financial services similar to Apple Pay, and popular blogs and chat forums - are used daily by many Koreans.

In 2022, the company paid roughly $1.2 billion for Poshmark, a U.S. online marketplace for used clothing.

Net profit came to 301.8 billion won ($227.4 million) in October-December, compared with 131.8 billion won the previous year, the firm said in a statement.

Sales for the same period rose 11.7 percent on-year to 2.54 trillion won, while its operating profit for the quarter was up 20.5 percent at 405.5 billion won, it added.

For the whole of 2023, Naver's net profit amounted to 988.4 billion won, an increase of 46.8 percent from the year before.

The firm said its commerce business was boosted by its social commerce platforms, including Poshmark and Kream, a luxury resale platform.

Its content business, on the other hand, was fuelled by the growth of webtoons - Internet-based comic strips - and robust sales of AI-based products on its camera and photo app Snow.

For 2024, "Naver will focus its capabilities on strengthening the competitiveness of core businesses such as search and commerce based on AI and data", CEO Choi Soo-yeon said.

Last year, North Korea created a fake version of Naver as part of a sophisticated phishing attack designed to harvest personal information, according to Seoul's spy agency.

profits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from Thrones creators

Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators

    Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators

  2. Songs starting to disappear from TikTok

    Songs starting to disappear from TikTok

  3. Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

    Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

  4. Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter

    Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter

  5. Tourists to visit Hierapolis at night

    Tourists to visit Hierapolis at night
Recommended
OPEC+ sticks to its strategy to reduce output

OPEC+ sticks to its strategy to reduce output
As home ownership falls, industry looks for solutions

As home ownership falls, industry looks for solutions
Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul
Istanbul Airport aims to serve 85 mln passengers this year

Istanbul Airport aims to serve 85 mln passengers this year
‘Do not let others use your bank accounts’: Minister

‘Do not let others use your bank accounts’: Minister
Fatih Karahan becomes new head of Türkiyes central bank

Fatih Karahan becomes new head of Türkiye's central bank
WORLD Yemens Huthis claim missiles launched toward Israel

Yemen's Huthis claim missiles launched toward Israel

Yemeni Huthi rebels claimed on Friday they had launched a barrage of missiles toward Israel, after the Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile over the Red Sea.
ECONOMY Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices in Istanbul rose by 6.7 percent in January from a month earlier, accelerating from the 3.5 percent monthly increase recorded in December 2023.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿