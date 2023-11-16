Naval academy set to mark 250 years of training

ISTANBUL - İhlas News Agency

Türkiye's Naval Academy is gearing up to commemorate its 250th anniversary since its founding on Nov. 18, 1773.

Nestled in the Tuzla campus, the institution includes training and living quarters for students, command points for ship operations communication and radar simulators for realistic sea scenarios, and areas for rowing and yachting activities in the harbor.

Students undergo training encompassing ship command, tactical communication, material transfer between vessels and even the intricacies of receiving and dispatching mail bags at sea.

Complementing their academic studies, cadets dedicate two to three hours each day to hone their skills in preparation for land, naval and air cadet competitions.

Notably, the academy emphasizes a well-rounded approach to training, with students engaging in pistol and rifle competitions for both men and women.

Additionally, a commitment to physical fitness is evident through three days of weekly tennis practice on both indoor and outdoor courts.

The academy highlights its mission to nurture the "Barbaros of the future" - referring to an Ottoman corsair and later admiral of the Ottoman Navy - instilling skills necessary for an active role in national ship projects.

The roots of the academy trace back to its founding in Istanbul's Kasımpaşa neighborhood in 1773 under the name of Mühendishane-i Bahr-i Hümayun.

Over the years, the academy underwent relocations, finding its home in Heybeliada, the second largest of the Princes' Islands, in 1851 and later moving to the current Tuzla campus in 1985.

With the passage of time, the academy has evolved, aligning itself with the National Defense University through a decree law in 2016.

In a recent ceremony held on Aug. 31, the academy saw the graduation of 466 lieutenants, including 10 women and 12 international cadets, ready to embark on their duties in the navy.

The campus boasts a diverse student body, with a total of 1,685 students, including 96 guests from 13 friendly and allied countries.