Naval Academy marks 250th year of foundation

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Naval Academy has celebrated the 250th anniversary of its foundation on Nov. 18, 1773, with a military ceremony and a parade on one of the Princes' Islands, Heybeliada, in Istanbul.

Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, the commander of the Naval Forces, and Erhan Afyoncu, the rector of the National Defense University, along with several admirals, officers, former naval commanders and retired graduates of the academy, arrived by ferry to Heybeliada on Nov. 19.

Accompanied by a helicopter and vessels from the academy’s building in Tuzla, a special ferry received a maritime salute off the coast of Heybeliada.

Amidst heavy rainfall, the ceremony featured a march by the student battalion, followed by a procession of retired officers, including colleagues of Tatlıoğlu.

With enthusiastic applause from the guests, the retired officers from the "1981 class" conducted a ceremonial march.

Following this, a naval procession took place at sea under the guidance of the first national frigate, TCG Istanbul, whose flag had been raised but had not yet been officially delivered to the Naval Forces Command.

In the order named "Nizam Heybeliada," a procession featuring 21 units, including frigates, landing ships, corvettes, minesweepers, Coast Guard vessels and submarines, took place off the coast of Heybeliada.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tatlıoğlu expressed that the academy, established in 1773, has significantly contributed to the achievements of the Turkish Naval Forces with its globally renowned and pioneering educational programs.

"The Turkish Naval Forces have successfully carried out the duties assigned to them in the Black Sea, the Aegean, the Mediterranean and the surrounding seas, and will continue to do so. Our Turkish Naval Forces are and will always be present in our surrounding seas.”