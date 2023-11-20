Naval Academy marks 250th year of foundation

Naval Academy marks 250th year of foundation

ISTANBUL
Naval Academy marks 250th year of foundation

The Turkish Naval Academy has celebrated the 250th anniversary of its foundation on Nov. 18, 1773, with a military ceremony and a parade on one of the Princes' Islands, Heybeliada, in Istanbul.

Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, the commander of the Naval Forces, and Erhan Afyoncu, the rector of the National Defense University, along with several admirals, officers, former naval commanders and retired graduates of the academy, arrived by ferry to Heybeliada on Nov. 19.

Accompanied by a helicopter and vessels from the academy’s building in Tuzla, a special ferry received a maritime salute off the coast of Heybeliada.

Amidst heavy rainfall, the ceremony featured a march by the student battalion, followed by a procession of retired officers, including colleagues of Tatlıoğlu.

With enthusiastic applause from the guests, the retired officers from the "1981 class" conducted a ceremonial march.

Following this, a naval procession took place at sea under the guidance of the first national frigate, TCG Istanbul, whose flag had been raised but had not yet been officially delivered to the Naval Forces Command.

In the order named "Nizam Heybeliada," a procession featuring 21 units, including frigates, landing ships, corvettes, minesweepers, Coast Guard vessels and submarines, took place off the coast of Heybeliada.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tatlıoğlu expressed that the academy, established in 1773, has significantly contributed to the achievements of the Turkish Naval Forces with its globally renowned and pioneering educational programs.

"The Turkish Naval Forces have successfully carried out the duties assigned to them in the Black Sea, the Aegean, the Mediterranean and the surrounding seas, and will continue to do so. Our Turkish Naval Forces are and will always be present in our surrounding seas.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

    Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

  2. Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

    Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

  3. World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM

    World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM

  4. Tradition and innovation!

    Tradition and innovation!

  5. Some 31 premature babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital

    Some 31 premature babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital
Recommended
Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza
Airport frisking exemption for judges to cause problems: Minister

Airport frisking exemption for judges to cause problems: Minister
Snowfall, fierce storms batter many provinces

Snowfall, fierce storms batter many provinces
Speed limit reduced for e-scooters in Istanbul’s 5 districts

Speed limit reduced for e-scooters in Istanbul’s 5 districts
Millions of students return to school after mid-term break

Millions of students return to school after mid-term break
Expert suggests planting hazelnuts at higher altitudes

Expert suggests planting hazelnuts at higher altitudes
WORLD Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

What many deemed impossible just months ago is reality: right-wing populist Javier Milei resoundingly won Argentina's presidency.
ECONOMY EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas

EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas

The closing ceremony under the DAHIL Project, financed by the European Union, took place on Nov. 16 to showcase Stichting SPARK's rapid intervention, strong local collaborations, and sustainable support to SMEs in the earthquake-affected region of Türkiye.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.