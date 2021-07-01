Natural parks in Black Sea province growing more popular

SİNOP
Natural parks in Turkey's Black Sea Sinop province are among the first choices of those seeking peace and a quiet
environment surrounded by nature.

The natural wonders in the northern Sinop province offer visitors an opportunity to swim in the sea as well as picnic and take hikes in the forest.

Natural parks, which Agriculture and Forestry Ministry stewardship have made top attractions, have become a popular destination for those who want to enjoy pleasant moments in serene nature.

Metin Süren, deputy provincial culture and tourism director, told Anadolu Agency that Sinop is very rich in terms of ecotourism.

Noting that there are many natural parks in the province, such as Akliman, Hamsilos, Erfelek Tatlıca Waterfalls, and Çatak Canyon, Süren said that these parks attract thousands of people, especially in the summer.

“Akliman and Hamsilos are natural wonders. Our people show great interest in these places. Hamsilos is the only one in Turkey with its ria type (funnel-shaped estuary at a river mouth) coastal formation. That's why it attracts so many visitors," he said.

With landscaping work done in the national parks, Suren said they expect a "huge influx of visitors" to the parks this summer.

