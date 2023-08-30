Natural gas imports down in June

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s natural gas import declined by 39.2 percent in June from a year ago to 2.33 billion cubic meters, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has informed.

LNG imports fell 18 percent to 462 million cubic meters, while imports via pipelines were down 43 percent to 1.87 billion cubic meters.

Azerbaijan was the largest supplier of natural gas, accounting for 32 percent of Türkiye’s all gas imports, followed by Russia at 30.3 percent. Iran and Algeria ranked third and fourth at 18 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

The country’s overall gas consumption fell nearly 16 percent to 2.57 billion cubic meters.

However, households’ consumption leaped 78 percent year-on-year to 688 million cubic meters. Industry’s natural gas consumption dropped 20.3 percent to 911 million cubic meters.

Electricity power plants used 377 million cubic meters of gas in June, marking a 60 percent decline from a year earlier.

Natural gas stocks stood at 4.9 billion cubic meters, up 80 percent year-on-year.

EPDK also reported that Türkiye purchased 3.1 million tons of crude oil from foreign countries in June, pointing to a 2.56 percent decline compared with June 2022.

Diesel product imports rose more than 68 percent to around 1.3 million tons.

Imports - including crude oil, diesel, other oil products and fuels - from Russia amounted to 2.66 million tons, while Iraq sold 1.1 million tons of crude oil to Türkiye in June.

Kazakhstan was the third largest supplier of crude oil at 386,000 tons.

