Natural gas distribution network expands 8 pct last year

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s natural gas distribution network grew by 8.4 percent last year, surpassing 220,000 kilometers, according to a report by the business group GAZBİR.

It now has the fifth-longest natural gas distribution network in Europe.

In 2024, the number of natural gas subscribers increased by more than 1 million compared to the previous year, reaching 21.8 million.

Türkiye ranks third in Europe in terms of the number of natural gas subscribers.

Istanbul has the highest number of natural gas subscribers, with 5.7 million, followed by Ankara with 2 million, Bursa with 1.1 million, Izmir with 970,000, and Kocaeli with 720,000.

Last year, natural gas consumption increased by 6 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 53 billion cubic meters. Residential, industrial, and power plant usage accounted for 86 percent of the total consumption.

The amount of gas consumed in households rose by 13 percent from 2023, reaching 19 billion cubic meters, making up 36 percent of total natural gas consumption. Of the gas used in households, 75 percent was for heating, while the remaining 25 percent was used for cooking and hot water.

Natural gas consumption in the industrial sector increased by 10 percent to 13.4 billion cubic meters. Meanwhile, natural gas usage for electricity generation decreased by 4 percent, totaling 13.5 billion cubic meters, according to the report.

Last year, natural gas distribution companies in Türkiye invested 15 billion Turkish Liras in network expansion and improvements, the report said.

