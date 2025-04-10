‘Natural aquarium’ at foot of volcanic mountain draws visitors

‘Natural aquarium’ at foot of volcanic mountain draws visitors

DİYARBAKIR
‘Natural aquarium’ at foot of volcanic mountain draws visitors

A small natural water source at the foot of an extinct volcano in the southeastern city of Diyarbakır, which covers an area of about 2 square meters, draws increasing attention from locals and visitors alike.

Located on the borders of Diyarbakır, Mardin, and Şanlıurfa, Karacadağ is a 1,957-meter-high extinct volcano that has created a 120-kilometer basalt plateau, providing a unique habitat for various species of flora and fauna.

The plateau offers nature lovers a distinct hiking experience, and its natural spring waters provide a refreshing respite.

In the rural area of the plateau, there is a small spring surrounded by stones where a unique "natural aquarium" thrives.

Academics have identified that three species of fish — yellow fish, freshwater carp, and rock fish — live in this spring. 

Aydın Karaboğa, one of the visitors, noted that he frequently passes through the area and drinks water from the spring, emphasizing that visitors are careful not to disturb the fish.

"We use this road regularly, and the water from the spring is very good, drinkable. These fish inside it stay at the same size all the time," Karaboğa said.

Murat İçer, a nature photographer, explained that he regularly visits the area to capture images of nature. He discovered the fish and shared photos on social media, which sparked increased interest in the location.

"The fish here remain the same size, but there are smaller fish as well. The pond, resembling a natural aquarium, offers a completely different world when viewed underwater. Because the water is so clear, we can get very sharp images,” he said.

Professor Dr. Ali Satar, head of the Zoology Department at Dicle University, emphasized that many unique species live in the Karacadağ region.

"There are a variety of plant and animal species at the foot of Karacadağ. Some of these species are found only here in the world. This area needs to be developed for eco-tourism, and we must protect these living creatures," Satar stated.

volcanic mountain,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

    Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

  2. Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

    Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

  3. Ukraine allies meet to discuss peacekeeping

    Ukraine allies meet to discuss peacekeeping

  4. Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice

    Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice

  5. Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees

    Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees
Recommended
Indonesian president voices support for Türkiyes pursuit of justice

Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice
Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees

Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees
Erdoğan meets with DEM Party in rare dialogue

Erdoğan meets with DEM Party in rare dialogue
CHP launches mass protests over İmamoğlu’s arrest

CHP launches mass protests over İmamoğlu’s arrest
Trial opens in shocking teen murder amid grave attack, threats

Trial opens in shocking teen murder amid grave attack, threats
Helicopter taxi services launched between Türkiye, Turkish Cyprus

Helicopter taxi services launched between Türkiye, Turkish Cyprus
Gas explosion at Ankara mine injures 13 workers

Gas explosion at Ankara mine injures 13 workers
WORLD Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says a family of Spanish tourists, including three children, died on April 10 in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River that killed six people.
ECONOMY Industrial production down in February

Industrial production down in February

Türkiye's industrial production fell by 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, the country's statistical office announced on April 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿