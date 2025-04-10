‘Natural aquarium’ at foot of volcanic mountain draws visitors

DİYARBAKIR

A small natural water source at the foot of an extinct volcano in the southeastern city of Diyarbakır, which covers an area of about 2 square meters, draws increasing attention from locals and visitors alike.

Located on the borders of Diyarbakır, Mardin, and Şanlıurfa, Karacadağ is a 1,957-meter-high extinct volcano that has created a 120-kilometer basalt plateau, providing a unique habitat for various species of flora and fauna.

The plateau offers nature lovers a distinct hiking experience, and its natural spring waters provide a refreshing respite.

In the rural area of the plateau, there is a small spring surrounded by stones where a unique "natural aquarium" thrives.

Academics have identified that three species of fish — yellow fish, freshwater carp, and rock fish — live in this spring.

Aydın Karaboğa, one of the visitors, noted that he frequently passes through the area and drinks water from the spring, emphasizing that visitors are careful not to disturb the fish.

"We use this road regularly, and the water from the spring is very good, drinkable. These fish inside it stay at the same size all the time," Karaboğa said.

Murat İçer, a nature photographer, explained that he regularly visits the area to capture images of nature. He discovered the fish and shared photos on social media, which sparked increased interest in the location.

"The fish here remain the same size, but there are smaller fish as well. The pond, resembling a natural aquarium, offers a completely different world when viewed underwater. Because the water is so clear, we can get very sharp images,” he said.

Professor Dr. Ali Satar, head of the Zoology Department at Dicle University, emphasized that many unique species live in the Karacadağ region.

"There are a variety of plant and animal species at the foot of Karacadağ. Some of these species are found only here in the world. This area needs to be developed for eco-tourism, and we must protect these living creatures," Satar stated.