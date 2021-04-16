NATO's maritime patrol aircraft arrives in Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A maritime patrol aircraft and Polish military personnel sent by NATO arrived at a base command in Turkey's southern Adana province, the National Defense Ministry said on April 15.

"As part of NATO Assurance Measures for Turkey, Polish military personnel and the M28B 1R Bryza maritime patrol aircraft sent by NATO reached the 10th Tanker Base Command in Adana on April 14, 2021," the ministry said on Twitter.

Footage shared by the ministry shows the landing of the plane at the base command.