NATO shares video clip in support of Turkey

  • February 21 2020 14:05:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
NATO shared a video clip on Feb. 20 in support of Turkey, narrating the common values shared with the allies. 

"NATO is a family of common values. We are united with our Allies for peace and stability. #Turkey is NATO, #WeAreNATO," the alliance said on Twitter.

"Every day, NATO Allies work and train together to keep you safe. Through partnership and cooperation, NATO has secured peace and freedom for 70 years," it added.

In the video clip, Lt. Col. Esra Özatay, a jet pilot of the Turkish Air Forces, said that the allies share common values and "stand together" to protect them and each other.

She said Turkey’s support for NATO dates back to 1952, when the country joined the alliance, and added that Turkey is one of the largest contributors to NATO missions and operations.

Özatay also expressed her pride that the first jet pilot in the alliance was Turkey's Leman Bozkurt Altincekic, who has been "an inspiration" for many young people to join the army.

"Every NATO member has an equal voice. We take decisions together. United, we are stronger and safer," she said.

Turkey is committed to maintaining peace and stability for own citizens, and "actively" supports NATO partner countries, Turkish pilot was heard as saying.

Formed in 1949, NATO’s purpose is to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means.

