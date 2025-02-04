NATO chief urges allies to boost defense spending

BRUSSELS
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Feb. 3 called for increased defense spending among alliance members, warning that the current 2 percent of GDP target "will not be enough to keep us safe" in an increasingly dangerous world.

Speaking at a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Rutte emphasized the need for allies to be better equipped to face threats across all domains, both present and future.

"Russian destabilization campaigns in allied countries are on the rise," Rutte said, citing cyberattacks on Western nations as examples. He stressed that prevention of war requires increased spending, acknowledging the complexity of challenges faced by the alliance.

Rutte specifically called on major NATO members to ramp up their defense production.

"The US has to ramp up. Norway has to ramp up, the UK has to ramp up, the EU, including the big countries like Italy and Spain and Norway, outside the EU, of course, but also, of course, France and then Türkiye," he said.

Rutte stressed the importance of alliance unity, stating, "For so many reasons, we have to stay connected."

While Rutte's words remain fresh, Türkiye and Hungary established a working group in the field of defense industry on the same day, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced at the first ministerial meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary Defense Innovation Working Group in Ankara.

"We have taken the first steps to establish new partnerships in strategic areas such as unmanned air and land systems, simulation and training technologies, test and innovation centers," Kacır said.

Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky emphasized the importance of cooperation with Türkiye, noting that the Turkish army is the second largest power in NATO.

"Hungary is proud to form an alliance with Türkiye through NATO," he said.

