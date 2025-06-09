NATO chief urges ‘400 percent increase’ in alliance's air defense

LONDON

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on June 9 was due to urge a "400-percent increase" in the transatlantic alliance's air and missile defense capacities in response to the threat from Russia.

"We see in Ukraine how Russia delivers terror from above, so we will strengthen the shield that protects our skies," Rutte was due to say in a speech to the Chatham House think-tank in London, according to comments quoted in a statement.

To maintain credible deterrence and defense, he was to say that NATO needs "a 400-percent increase in air and missile defense."

Russia slammed NATO as an "instrument of aggression" ahead of the expected call from the alliance's chief.

NATO "is demonstrating itself as an instrument of aggression and confrontation", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the plans, which Rutte was scheduled to announce.

Rutte's comments come ahead of a NATO summit in the Netherlands this month, where U.S. President Donald Trump is pressuring alliance members to announce a major boost in their military budgets.

Trump is pushing NATO members to increase their defense spending to 5 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP), up from the current target of 2 percent.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said last week in Brussels that the allies were close to an agreement on the 5 percent target, which could be formalized at the summit in The Hague.

NATO members have been scrambling to bolster their defense capabilities since Russia launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022.

"Danger will not disappear even when the war in Ukraine ends," Rutte was to say.

"We need a quantum leap in our collective defense... We must have more forces and capabilities to implement our defence plans in full."

"Our militaries also need thousands more armoured vehicles and tanks, millions more artillery shells."