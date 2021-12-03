NATO appoints Turkish academic to key position

  December 03 2021

ISTANBUL
A Turkish academic has been appointed to a top position at NATO, becoming the first woman and youngest scientist ever to hold such a position.

Professor Melike Nikbay, a mechanical and aerospace engineer from the Istanbul Technical University, has been appointed as the head of the NATO Mechanical Systems, Structures and Materials Technical Committee.

She is the first woman, a Turkish national and youngest scientist to hold this position at the alliance in which Turkey plays a key role.

The committee consists of academics, industry representatives, researchers, experts from the armed forces and administrators representing NATO member states.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to take a role in a managerial position,” Nikbay said, noting that the unit she is responsible for was carrying out several support projects.

“We aim to increase the projects originating from Turkey a little more as these projects are important for the defense industry,” the academic added.

