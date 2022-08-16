National skateboard champion beaten in skate park

  • August 16 2022 07:00:00

National skateboard champion beaten in skate park

ISTANBUL - Demirören News Agency
National skateboard champion beaten in skate park

In a shocking incident, national skateboarder Alparslan Ayhan was blatantly attacked and beaten as he tried to stop a group of young fellows from fighting in Istanbul’s Maltepe Skate Park.

A young group who came to the skate park on Maltepe Beach late on Aug. 10 was trying to extort money from another group. Ayhan and his friend, Kerem Şahinoğlu, intervened to stop the group from the heated confrontation.

Ayhan sustained blunt injuries, with his nose broken and bruises all over his face and eyebrows. Health teams came immediately following notifications and tended Ayhan, who was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery due to his broken nose.

Father Cengiz Ayhan, who complained about the lack of security measures in the region, called authorities for strict action.

Criticizing the security guards inside the Maltepe Skate Park, Ayhan’s father demanded that the police should allocate private security for the park.

“While he [Alparslan Ayhan] was training in the park, where he always goes and is one of a few in Istanbul, he saw three people beating a 13-year-old boy. My son’s friend wanted to break the fight. Then more people come and attacked our children,” he said.

“While my son was trying to separate them, he was beaten with his own skateboard, which is shameful,” the father added. Noting that skate parks exist only in a few areas of Istanbul, he said, “This is not an accident but violence.”

“My son has been chasing his dreams since he was 6 years old and has reached the highest point he can get in this sport. He is studying at Fenerbahçe University Faculty of Sports Sciences and trains for four hours a day,” he said.

“Doctors say plastic surgery is needed. He will stay in the hospital for seven days,” he added.

skating, Türkiye, Skateboarding, National skateboard champion,

WORLD Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant
MOST POPULAR

  1. Tehran unveils Western art masterpieces hidden for decades

    Tehran unveils Western art masterpieces hidden for decades

  2. Beijing’s pet lovers turn to acupuncture to treat their furry friends

    Beijing’s pet lovers turn to acupuncture to treat their furry friends

  3. Some 11 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Iraq

    Some 11 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Iraq

  4. Patara’s monumental inscription in place

    Patara’s monumental inscription in place

  5. Walrus that attracted crowds in Oslo fjord euthanized

    Walrus that attracted crowds in Oslo fjord euthanized
Recommended
AKP left marks in every inch of Türkiye in 21 years: Erdoğan

AKP left marks in every inch of Türkiye in 21 years: Erdoğan

‘Rap becomes new pop in Türkiye’

‘Rap becomes new pop in Türkiye’
Travel writers choose ‘10 wonders of Antalya’

Travel writers choose ‘10 wonders of Antalya’
Monthly $557 ‘needed for family life in village’

Monthly $557 ‘needed for family life in village’
Istanbul patriarch leads mass at Sümela Monastery

Istanbul patriarch leads mass at Sümela Monastery
850,000 students qualify for university

850,000 students qualify for university
WORLD Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.

ECONOMY Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

Facebook failed to detect blatant election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil’s 2022 election, a new report from Global Witness has found, continuing a pattern of not catching material that violates its policies the group describes as “alarming.”

SPORTS Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor travels to Copenhagen for a Champions League qualification playoff round first leg game, hoping to get an advantageous score to advance to the group stage of the top European club competition.