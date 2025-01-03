National Palaces host record-breaking visitors last year

ISTANBUL

The number of visitors savoring the distinctive grandeur of the country’s palaces, mansions, pavilions and museums affiliated with the Presidency of the National Palaces has surpassed 8.7 million in 2024, marking a 20 percent surge compared to the year before.

Hosting around 4.6 million tourists, Topkapı Palace, among the most significant monuments inherited from the Ottoman civilization, once more emerged as one of the most popular tourist sites in 2024. Dolmabahçe Palace trailed Topkapı, welcoming roughly 1.3 million local and foreign tourists during the 12-month period.

After opening to the public in July last year, Yıldız Palace, an iconic complex of structures from Sultan Abdulhamid II's reign, witnessed some 447,586 visitors until the conclusion of the year.

Beylerbeyi Palace, the only palace on the Asian side of Istanbul, welcomed around 649,460 tourists, taking its place among the historical buildings that experienced a surge in number of visitors.

Küçüksu Pavilion emerged as another popular spot for both local and international tourists on the Asian side, with 203,133 tourists willing to take a remarkable, nostalgic journey to the past.

One of the most iconic buildings of the Republican era, Ankara Palas, first welcomed tourists last year as a museum in February, quickly accommodating 188,471 visitors in 10 months.

One of the most must-see destinations for art enthusiasts as a significant representative of Ottoman painting, the National Palaces Painting Museum, on the other hand, welcomed 512,674 visitors last year and preserved its place as a hub of culture and art. Beykoz Glass and Crystal Museum, displaying priceless glassworks, welcomed around 175,480 visitors.